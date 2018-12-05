Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec 5, 2018

1) New Orleans plays the middle game of a three-game homestand tonight vs. Dallas. Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are available here.



2) On Western Conference Wednesday here, the standings continue to be exceptionally tight, with 14 teams in position to reach the playoffs. New Orleans (12-13) is No. 12 in the rundown, tied with Utah (12-13, holds 1-0 season-series edge over Pelicans). NOLA is only 1.5 games out of eighth place, as well as just three games from fifth. Dallas (12-10) is in seventh place, drastically improved from last season.

3) The Pelicans assigned Frank Jackson to the G League on Tuesday.

4) Watch a humorous “Pelicans Superlatives” video, featuring a few bromances and assessments of players’ dancing ability.



5) Check out the latest Pelicans holiday ticket offers.

