Pelicans News Around the Web (11-24-2021)

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Pelicans focused on keeping the game simple

Nearly 20 games into the 2021-2022 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans currently sit toward the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 3-16. However, the team's record may not paint the full picture of all this team has been through. The Pelicans have reiterated time and again that they are not going to make excuses. Coach Willie Green said that nobody will feel bad for the team, the players simply have to execute. Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker agreed with his coach.

Devonte' Graham questionable for Wednesday's home game vs. Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham is listed as questionable on the Injury Report for Wednesday's home game vs. the Washington Wizards. Graham, who has missed the last three games with left foot soreness, is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists a game. Graham took part in the team's practice Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Brandon Ingram is in a slump. His head coach says the star forward needs to play 'faster.'

Brandon Ingram scored nine points in Monday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pelicans roundtable: Is New Orleans the NBA's most disappointing team?

Nearly a quarter of the way into the NBA regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) have made a strong case that they’re the league’s most disappointing team.

Hollinger: An early look at the top 25 NBA free agents for 2022 (spoiler: No. 1 might surprise you)

Is free agency dead?

Preview: Wizards open four-game road trip Wednesday vs. Pelicans

The Wizards open a four-game road trip on Wednesday night, taking on the Pelicans at 8 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. Washington is coming off a loss against Charlotte despite a late comeback effort while the Pelicans have lost four of their last five games.

Will Zion Williamson’s return be enough to revive Play-In hopes? Should Herb Jones start?: Pelicans mailbag

Welcome to another edition of the Pelicans mailbag.