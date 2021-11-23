Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Pelicans focused on keeping the game simple

Nearly 20 games into the 2021-2022 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans currently sit toward the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 3-16. However, the team's record may not paint the full picture of all this team has been through. The Pelicans have reiterated time and again that they are not going to make excuses. Coach Willie Green said that nobody will feel bad for the team, the players simply have to execute. Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker agreed with his coach.

“I think we had a good practice today," Alexander-Walker said. "We are starting to really take ownership. We know the answers, and we just have to apply it.”

In Monday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nickeil came off the bench as a sixth man, a role he was used to from last season. He offered insight into the difference of reading the game when you are starting vs. coming off the bench. "When you are starting, you can feel the game... When you come off the bench you can watch it." Alexander-Walker said he uses the time on the bench to analyze where he can make the greatest impact.

“We've got to play harder and play smarter,” Green said when asked about the start to the season. “I'll talk to the team about that when we meet. Coaching better, playing smarter, and just keeping the game simple. Give them a little bit more structure, which we did today in practice and continue to build from there.”

Green also reiterated that the other teams in the league do not care about the struggles of their opponents. “We have to figure it out," Green said one day before Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against the Washington Wizards in the Smoothie King Center. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves. If we go out, execute and set screens for each other, shoot open shots, make open shots, we will be fine.”