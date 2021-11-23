Devonte' Graham questionable for Wednesday's home game vs. Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham is listed as questionable on the Injury Report for Wednesday's home game vs. the Washington Wizards. Graham, who has missed the last three games with left foot soreness, is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists a game. Graham took part in the team's practice Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) were listed as out for Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) as was guard Didi Louzada (league suspension).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (3-16)

Monday loss vs. Minnesota

Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

WASHINGTON (11-6)

Monday loss vs. Charlotte

Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Daniel Gafford