Pelicans News Around the Web (11-09-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans unveil Nike City Edition uniform inspired by the vibrant colors of Mardi Gras

The New Orleans Pelicans today unveiled their Nike City Edition uniform, which the team will wear during 12 games throughout the 2018-19 regular season.

The Pelicans continued to celebrate Carnival with the latest edition of their Mardi Gras uniforms for the 2018-19 season.

Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: November 9, 2018

On Friday's Black & Blue Report presented by SeatGeek, Cindy, Ashley, Caroline and Daniel discuss the Pelicans weekend matchup against the Suns. Also, the team covers the Saints signing of Dez Bryant with NFL.com writer Herbie Teope.

Pelicans get much-needed confidence boost, jolt of assurance in win over Bulls: 'It felt good'

For the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, it included a sizable exhale in the postgame locker room.

Anthony Davis looks like a star again, but his co-star is just as important to Pelicans’ success

It was only a matter of time before Anthony Davis shook off his right elbow injury and started getting back into MVP form.