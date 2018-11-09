Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: November 9, 2018

On Friday's Black & Blue Report presented by SeatGeek, Cindy, Ashley, Caroline and Daniel discuss the Pelicans weekend matchup against the Suns. Also, the team covers the Saints signing of Dez Bryant with NFL.com writer Herbie Teope.



5:57 - Interview with Herbie Teope on Dez Bryant signing

15:58 - Analysis of Pelicans tough road trip + win against the Chicago Bulls

18:19 - Elfrid Payton's possible Saturday return + need to win vs. Phoenix

19:41 - Turnover troubles

26:43 - Keys to Pelicans vs. Suns on Saturday