New Orleans Pelicans unveil Nike City Edition uniform inspired by the vibrant colors of Mardi Gras

November 9, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today unveiled their Nike City Edition uniform, which the team will wear during 12 games throughout the 2018-19 regular season. Presented in partnership with Zatarain’s, the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, the team’s City Edition uniform will debut on February 4 when the Pelicans host the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans’ City Edition uniform represents the history and tradition of carnival season, inspired by the vibrant colors of Mardi Gras – purple, green and gold. The uniforms are part of the Nike City Edition collection for the 2018-19 season, which are designed for fans in each NBA city who bring energy and passion to the court every night while cheering on their favorite teams.

The uniforms sport “NOLA” across the chest in the Pelicans’ signature font featuring white letters trimmed in gold. The ligature at the bottom of the neck represents a traditional Mardi Gras krewe ducal. Additionally, “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler” can be found on the bottom left side of the jersey, which is the Cajun French translation for New Orleans’ unofficial motto, “Let the Good Times Roll.”

The waistband of the shorts features the Pelicans “Fleur-De-Lis” logo in the colors purple, green and gold. Additionally, a flap on the bottom of both legs of the shorts displays a hidden “Comedy Tragedy” Mardi Gras mask.

Click here to view a full photo gallery for the Pelicans’ 2018-19 City Edition.

The complete schedule for when the Pelicans will wear their City Edition uniform:



Monday, February 4 vs. Indiana

Tuesday, February 6 at Chicago

Friday, February 8 vs. Minnesota

Saturday, February 9 at Memphis

Tuesday, February 12 vs. Orlando

Thursday, February 14 vs. Oklahoma City

Friday, February 22 at Indiana

Saturday, February 23 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Monday, February 25 vs. Philadelphia

Wednesday, February 27 at Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, March 1 at Phoenix

Monday, March 4 at Utah

The Pelicans’ City Edition uniforms will be available for purchase on Friday, Nov. 9 at www.pelicansteamstore.com and the Pelicans Team Shop located inside the Smoothie King Center (1501 Dave Dixon Dr., New Orleans, LA 70113).