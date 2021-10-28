Pelicans News Around the Web (10-28-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Hawks 102, Pelicans 99

There were positive developments everywhere Wednesday, including hanging tight for 47-plus minutes with a team that reached the NBA’s “Final Four” last season. Ultimately, New Orleans didn’t quite have enough to complete an upset vs. Atlanta.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are grinding out victories early this season without the offensive rhythm they are confident is still to come.

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 102-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Didi Louzada

Patience is going to be a necessary virtue for Didi Louzada early in his NBA career. After being drafted in the second round by New Orleans in 2019, he spent two seasons playing professionally in Australia, before making his debut for the Pelicans in May 2021. Early in what’s officially his second NBA campaign, playing time has been scarce for the 22-year-old, but he’s focusing on continuing to hone his perimeter shot in order to keep progressing as a player. Born in Brazil, the defensive-minded wing sat down with Pelicans.com in this season’s second edition of our “24 Seconds” Q&A weekly feature, presented by Ibotta: