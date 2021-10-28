Devonte' Graham shoots a layup vs. Atlanta

Panzura postgame wrap: Hawks 102, Pelicans 99

Hawks (3-1), Pelicans (1-4)
Posted: Oct 27, 2021

There were positive developments everywhere Wednesday, including hanging tight for 47-plus minutes with a team that reached the NBA’s “Final Four” last season. Ultimately, New Orleans didn’t quite have enough to complete an upset vs. Atlanta.

In front of a national ESPN audience, the Pelicans were energized early on their home floor, building a double-digit lead, before the Hawks responded to make it anyone’s game in the second half. Atlanta relied on domination on the offensive glass to outlast New Orleans, which went to both of its 2021 draftees to play big minutes in clutch time.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the effort. “We fought. We just came up a little short.”

Green added, “No moral victories though for us. We’re all disappointed that we didn’t win this game. We just have to continue to grow together.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram missed a tough mid-range jumper down by a point as time ticked down, which resulted in Atlanta gaining possession out of bounds. The Hawks got the ball to Trae Young with 1.2 seconds left, who sank two free throws to create the final margin. Devonte’ Graham fired up a shot from beyond halfcourt that caromed off the glass at the buzzer.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Graham’s point total of 21 was solid, but almost underestimated his impact due to the number of big baskets he sank in the fourth quarter. The point guard drilled three three-pointers, putting New Orleans briefly in the lead after it trailed by seven points entering the final 12 minutes. The offseason trade pickup continues to somehow drain off-balance perimeter shots against the 24-second clock, part of his 5/10 three-point shooting night.

BY THE NUMBERS

21: Atlanta offensive rebounds, a huge factor for the visitors that kept many crucial possessions alive.

9: New Orleans offensive rebounds, which is solid, but paled in comparison to what the Hawks did in the category. Atlanta won the overall board stat 55-44.

28: New Orleans bench points. The Pelicans benefited from their best performance of the young season by their reserves, who shot 12/23 from the field.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

EASY BASKETS

While building a 14-point first-quarter lead, New Orleans got out and ran often, leading to a few fast-break layups, but as the game progressed, Atlanta made it much more difficult to generate offense. The Pelicans scored 33 first-quarter points but only managed 66 over the last three periods.

PROTECT THE BALL

New Orleans only committed seven turnovers through three quarters, a welcome development after it averaged a league-high 20.3 through the four previous games. The Pelicans had four more in the fourth quarter, but probably would take Wednesday's game total of just 11 every night.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Graham vs. Young was not much of a “head-to-head” battle, because Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drew the Young assignment. Both point guards were difference-makers in crunch time, with Graham nailing big threes and Young making big shots and other plays.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

On Wednesday gamedays throughout the season, a Twitter poll will be conducted related in some fashion to the Western Conference and the Pelicans. Prior to the Atlanta game, Pelicans fans overwhelmingly voted for Memphis as New Orleans’ biggest rival in the Southwest Division, giving the Grizzlies nearly 75 percent of ballots as tip-off approached. The one-sided selection of Memphis as top division rival was outlined by @KingzB_53, who wrote “Memphis, only because the fan bases talk so much (trash). Not because of the on-court play since the Pels been stomping em.” The latter note was a reference to NOLA’s 5-1 head-to-head mark vs. Memphis over the last two regular seasons. One throwback vote for the Spurs as biggest Southwest foe came from @RomeyOrlando, who wrote “San Antonio. Game 7 (in the 2008 playoffs, a heartbreaking defeat for New Orleans). Stick to the classics.”

Brandon Ingram on team growth, personal defensive strides | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.

2021-22 Game #5: Pelicans vs. Hawks

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Brandon Ingram on team growth, personal defensive strides | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on team growth, personal defensive strides | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  06:38
Devonte' Graham on team's progress, offensive performance | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham on team's progress, offensive performance | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  04:53
Willie Green on team's loss to Atlanta Hawks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10/27/21
Now Playing

Willie Green on team's loss to Atlanta Hawks | Pelicans Postgame Interview 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  05:24
Herbert Jones on defending Trey Young | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on defending Trey Young | Pelicans Postgame Interviews 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:28
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 20 points in the team's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas notches 16 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas notches 16 points vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas records 16 points in the team's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  01:28
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham racks up 21 points in the team's loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:02
Herbert Jones euro-step to the rim | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones euro-step to the rim | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones gets to the rim with the euro-step around the Hawks defense.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:09
Jonas Valanciunas blocks Trey Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas blocks Trey Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas protects the paint and blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks guard Trey Young.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:18
Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III collects the rebound and gets it right back for the slam.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drive and score | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker drive and score | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives to the rim and finishes with the left hand.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:16
Devonte' Graham halftime buzzer beater | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham halftime buzzer beater | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits the triple at the buzzer to give the Pels a six-point lead at the half.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:29
Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas tips it home | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas fights for the second chance bucket and tips it home for two.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:17
Jackson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Jackson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes slams home the alley-oop pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:11
Garrett Temple fast-break jam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Garrett Temple fast-break jam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple slams it home on the fast-break.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:09
Devonte' Graham fast-break finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham fast-break finish | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

Following a Brandon Ingram block, New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham leads the fast break for the finish at the rim.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:14
Brandon Ingram bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights 10/27/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up for jumper and draws the contact.
Oct 27, 2021  |  00:17
Josh Hart on his status against the Hawks | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
Now Playing

Josh Hart on his status against the Hawks | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about his status against the Atlanta Hawks following shootaround practice on October 27, 2021.
Oct 27, 2021  |  03:00
Trey Murphy on regular season adjustments, Herb Jones | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy on regular season adjustments, Herb Jones | Pelicans Shootaround 10-27-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about regular season adjustments and the defense of his teammate Herb Jones following shootaround practice ahead of the team's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
Oct 27, 2021  |  02:17
Tags
Graham, Devonte', Ingram, Brandon, Murphy III, Trey, Valanciunas, Jonas, Green, Willie

Related Content

Graham, Devonte'

Ingram, Brandon

Murphy III, Trey

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter