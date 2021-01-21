Pelicans News Around the Web (1-21-2021)

No Pelicans players on injury report for second Utah game

A Thursday rematch between New Orleans and Utah should feature two very healthy rosters. The Pelicans listed no players on their Wednesday official injury report.

Zach Lowe on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 20, 2021

ESPN Senior Writer, Zach Lowe, joins the show with Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to discuss his recent article 'Why Brandon Ingram's superstar potential matters.'

Pelicans searching for answers after giving up 'warm-up type 3s' in blowout loss to Jazz

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 118-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Kushner: Pelicans' inability stop or make 3-pointers a sign they are behind the times

The past met the future. And as evolutionary theory tells us, when those collide in the present, the future prevails.

Why Steven Adams is all-in as Stan Van Gundy bucks the NBA trend

At a time when the NBA is getting faster and faster, with a growing emphasis on three-point shooting and small-ball basketball, the New Orleans Pelicans decided to go slightly against the grain and opt big. Very big.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: JJ Redick

It did not take long for New Orleans shooting guard JJ Redick to realize that the Crescent City is his kind of place. Now in his second season with the Pelicans, the 15-year NBA veteran has embraced the local food scene in particular, as he detailed in his response to how he’d spend an ideal day in the Big Easy.