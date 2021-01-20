No Pelicans players on injury report for second Utah game

A Thursday rematch between New Orleans and Utah should feature two very healthy rosters. The Pelicans listed no players on their Wednesday official injury report.

On the Utah side, rotation players Derrick Favors and Joe Ingles had been listed on Monday’s injury report in advance of Tuesday’s game, but both Jazz reserves ending up playing in a home win against the Pelicans. Utah rookie Elijah Hughes was out due to a left ankle sprain.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (5-8)

Tuesday loss at Utah

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

UTAH (10-4)

Tuesday win vs. New Orleans

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert