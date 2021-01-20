New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Zach Lowe on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 20, 2021

Posted: Jan 20, 2021

ESPN Senior Writer, Zach Lowe, joins the show with Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to discuss his recent article 'Why Brandon Ingram's superstar potential matters.'



Audio Link

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-19-21

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-19-21
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-19-21

Jan 20, 2021  |  02:14
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
Jan 20, 2021  |  03:02
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-19-21
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-19-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
Jan 20, 2021  |  08:22
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 17 points in the 118-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 19.
Jan 19, 2021  |  01:54
Zion Williamson totals 32 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Zion Williamson totals 32 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 32 points in the 118-102 loss at Utah on Jan. 19.
Jan 19, 2021  |  02:00
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 188-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan 19.
Jan 19, 2021  |  01:58
Josh Hart steal & score | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Josh Hart steal & score | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates the turnover and finishes on the defensive end.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:16
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flushes home the put-back slam.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:08
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sinks the three-pointer from the top of the circle.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:19
Steven Adams assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Steven Adams assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams delivers a full-court dime to Zion Williamson for the score.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:08
Lonzo Ball dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Lonzo Ball dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Lonzo Ball in transition for the dunk.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:12
JJ Redick triple plus the foul | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
JJ Redick triple plus the foul | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the three-pointer through contact for the four-point play opportunity.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram monster block | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Brandon Ingram monster block | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram denies the Derrick Favors dunk attempt.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson two-handed dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Zion Williamson two-handed dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball creates the turnover and passes ahead to Zion Williamson for the slam.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:12
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe steps up and knocks down the three-pointer.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:15
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Jazz | January 19, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Jazz | January 19, 2021

Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 19 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Utah
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Utah

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Utah to take on the Jazz in back-to-back games on January 19 and 21, 2021.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:30
24 Seconds with Lonzo Ball presented by Tissot
24 Seconds with Lonzo Ball presented by Tissot

Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about clothing, jewelry and more.
Jan 19, 2021  |  00:34
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights (1/17/21)
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights (1/17/21)

Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' road win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 12 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
Jan 18, 2021  |  00:46
Stan Van Gundy talks spacing, defensive philosophy | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
Stan Van Gundy talks spacing, defensive philosophy | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
Jan 18, 2021  |  06:25
Lonzo Ball talks health status ahead of Jazz game | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
Lonzo Ball talks health status ahead of Jazz game | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
Jan 18, 2021  |  03:04
JJ Redick recaps win vs. Kings and talks teammates | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
JJ Redick recaps win vs. Kings and talks teammates | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
Jan 18, 2021  |  04:07
Pelicans players honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Pelicans players honor Martin Luther King Jr.

As we remember the life of Martin Luther King Jr., let us not forget what he stood for and what he stood against. The dream of Dr. King will become a reality when we all band together against hatred.
Jan 18, 2021  |  01:01
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-17-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  08:20
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-17-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  04:35
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-17-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  02:20
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-7-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  02:30
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-17-21
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-17-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
Jan 18, 2021  |  05:35
Dunk of the Night: Zion Williamson
Dunk of the Night: Zion Williamson

Dunk of the Night: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the NBA slam of the night on January 17, 2021
Jan 18, 2021  |  00:00
Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Kings 123
Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Kings 123

DeAaron Fox tallied a career-high 43 points, along with four rebounds, 13 assists, and four steals for the Kings as they fell to the Pelicans, 128-123. Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans wit
Jan 17, 2021  |  00:01

