Zach Lowe on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 20, 2021
ESPN Senior Writer, Zach Lowe, joins the show with Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to discuss his recent article 'Why Brandon Ingram's superstar potential matters.'
Audio Link
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-19-21
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
| 03:02
Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-19-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in the loss to the Utah Jazz.
| 08:22
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 17 points in the 118-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 19.
| 01:54
Zion Williamson totals 32 points | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 32 points in the 118-102 loss at Utah on Jan. 19.
| 02:00
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans 188-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan 19.
| 01:58
Josh Hart steal & score | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates the turnover and finishes on the defensive end.
| 00:16
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson flushes home the put-back slam.
| 00:08
Josh Hart triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart sinks the three-pointer from the top of the circle.
| 00:19
Steven Adams assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams delivers a full-court dime to Zion Williamson for the score.
| 00:08
Lonzo Ball dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart finds Lonzo Ball in transition for the dunk.
| 00:12
JJ Redick triple plus the foul | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick buries the three-pointer through contact for the four-point play opportunity.
| 00:18
Brandon Ingram monster block | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram denies the Derrick Favors dunk attempt.
| 00:10
Zion Williamson two-handed dunk | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball creates the turnover and passes ahead to Zion Williamson for the slam.
| 00:12
Eric Bledsoe triple | Pelicans at Jazz Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe steps up and knocks down the three-pointer.
| 00:15
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Jazz | January 19, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 19 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Utah
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Utah to take on the Jazz in back-to-back games on January 19 and 21, 2021.
| 00:30
24 Seconds with Lonzo Ball presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about clothing, jewelry and more.
| 00:34
Pelicans vs. Kings Slo-Mo Highlights (1/17/21)
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' road win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 12 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:46
Stan Van Gundy talks spacing, defensive philosophy | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
| 06:25
Lonzo Ball talks health status ahead of Jazz game | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
| 03:04
JJ Redick recaps win vs. Kings and talks teammates | Pelicans Practice 1/18/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick post-practice interview from January 18, 2021 ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.
| 04:07
Pelicans players honor Martin Luther King Jr.
As we remember the life of Martin Luther King Jr., let us not forget what he stood for and what he stood against. The dream of Dr. King will become a reality when we all band together against hatred.
| 01:01
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 08:20
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 04:35
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 02:20
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 02:30
Pelicans-Kings Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in the win over the Sacramento Kings.
| 05:35
Dunk of the Night: Zion Williamson
Dunk of the Night: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the NBA slam of the night on January 17, 2021
| 00:00
Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Kings 123
DeAaron Fox tallied a career-high 43 points, along with four rebounds, 13 assists, and four steals for the Kings as they fell to the Pelicans, 128-123. Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans wit
| 00:01
