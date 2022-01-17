Posted: Jan 17, 2022

Pelicans News Around the Web (1-17-2022)

Three Pelicans listed as out for Monday game in Boston

Following Saturday’s loss at Brooklyn, New Orleans will look to even its record on a three-game Eastern Conference road trip when it visits Boston on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with an unusual tip-off time of 11:30 a.m. Central (12:30 p.m. in Massachusetts). The Pelicans enter the interconference matchup with three players listed as out on their official injury update, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Didi Louzada (G League assignment).

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Celtics (1/17/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at TD Garden between New Orleans and Boston (11:30 a.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

NBA Power Rankings, Week 14: Can Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies keep rising?

The Memphis Grizzlies' franchise-record 11-game win streak ran out of steam during Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, but something tells us Ja Morant & Co. aren't done putting their stamp on the NBA this season.

Pelicans' Garrett Temple is still going strong in the NBA more than a decade after his time at LSU

In 2006, the fourth-seeded LSU men's basketball team advanced all the way to the Final Four.

