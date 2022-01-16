Three Pelicans listed as out for Monday game in Boston
Following Saturday’s loss at Brooklyn, New Orleans will look to even its record on a three-game Eastern Conference road trip when it visits Boston on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with an unusual tip-off time of 11:30 a.m. Central (12:30 p.m. in Massachusetts). The Pelicans enter the interconference matchup with three players listed as out on their official injury update, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Didi Louzada (G League assignment).
On the Boston side, Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) has been sidelined for the Celtics’ last three games.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (16-27, 13TH IN WEST)
Saturday loss at Brooklyn
Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas
BOSTON (22-22, 11TH IN EAST)
Saturday win vs. Chicago
Dennis Schroder, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams
SEASON SERIES
Jan. 17: at Boston, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 29: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
New Orleans 21-20 (Pelicans won last 3)