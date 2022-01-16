Three Pelicans listed as out for Monday game in Boston

Following Saturday’s loss at Brooklyn, New Orleans will look to even its record on a three-game Eastern Conference road trip when it visits Boston on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with an unusual tip-off time of 11:30 a.m. Central (12:30 p.m. in Massachusetts). The Pelicans enter the interconference matchup with three players listed as out on their official injury update, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) and Didi Louzada (G League assignment).

On the Boston side, Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) has been sidelined for the Celtics’ last three games.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (16-27, 13TH IN WEST)

Saturday loss at Brooklyn

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

BOSTON (22-22, 11TH IN EAST)

Saturday win vs. Chicago

Dennis Schroder, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 17: at Boston, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 29: at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 21-20 (Pelicans won last 3)