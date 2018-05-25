Pelicans News Around the Web (05-25-2018)
Ian Clark's top plays of the 2017-18 SeasonRead More »
Top 35 Ian Clark Photos from the Pelicans 2017-18 SeasonRead More »
2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Ian ClarkRead More »
Anthony Davis Named to 2017-18 All-NBA First Team
Anthony Davis' high level of play earns Pelicans' bigman a first-team All-NBA nod and a possible big payday
Anthony Davis named first-team All-NBA for the second straight season
Anthony Davis qualifies for potential $230 million extension next summer with latest feat
Nikola Mirotic hosts dinner and shaving event for guests at New Orleans Mission
When Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic arrived at the New Orleans Mission for a community appearance Wednesday, a line of people had already formed inside the Central City facility.Read More »