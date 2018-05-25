Posted: May 25, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (05-25-2018)

Ian Clark's top plays of the 2017-18 Season

Read More »

Top 35 Ian Clark Photos from the Pelicans 2017-18 Season

Read More »

2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Ian Clark

Read More »

Anthony Davis Named to 2017-18 All-NBA First Team

Receives the Recognition for the Third Time in His Career and Second Consecutive Season.

Read More »

Anthony Davis' high level of play earns Pelicans' bigman a first-team All-NBA nod and a possible big payday

The honors keep rolling in.

Read More »

Anthony Davis named first-team All-NBA for the second straight season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was selected to the 2017-18 All-NBA First Team for the second season in a row, the league announced on Thursday (May 24).

Read More »

Anthony Davis qualifies for potential $230 million extension next summer with latest feat

Anthony Davis may have made himself quite a bit of money with his most recent accomplishment.

Read More »

Nikola Mirotic hosts dinner and shaving event for guests at New Orleans Mission

When Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic arrived at the New Orleans Mission for a community appearance Wednesday, a line of people had already formed inside the Central City facility.

Read More »

In the Community: Nikola Mirotic offers shaves and meals at New Orleans Mission

Read More »

Pelicans photos: Nikola Mirotic offers shaves, meals for homeless at charity event

Read More »
Tags
Davis, Anthony, Mirotic, Nikola, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans pelicans

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Mirotic, Nikola

Pelicans