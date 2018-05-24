Anthony Davis Named to 2017-18 All-NBA First Team

May 24, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that Pelicans forward/center Anthony Davis has been named to the 2017-18 All-NBA First Team. The distinction is the third in Davis’ six years in the NBA, and second consecutive.

Davis, 6-10, 252, finished the season ranked second in the NBA points per game (28.1 – career-high), fifth in rebounds per game (11.1) and first in blocks per game (2.6), finishing the year as the only player in the NBA ranked among the top five of all three categories. Davis finished the regular season with 50 double-doubles (ranked 6th) and led the league with 24 30-point, 10-rebound performances, including eight games of at least 35 points and 15 rebounds. A starter in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Davis was named the Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for both February and March/April, as well as earning two Western Conference Player of the Week nods (games played Nov. 19-26, Feb. 26-Mar-4). On May 16, the NBA announced that Davis was named a top-three finalist for both the 2018 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year Awards, becoming just the 14th player in NBA history to finish top three in voting for both awards in the same season, as well as the only player this season to be nominated for multiple awards, which will be presented at the 2018 NBA Awards Presented by Kia on June 25.

Davis is joined on the first team with forwards LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, and guards James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Named to the All-NBA First Team previously for the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, Davis becomes the second player in franchise history to earn All-NBA recognition in three different seasons. Previous players to earn All-NBA recognition include Jamal Mashburn (Third Team 2002-03), Baron Davis (Third Team 2003-04) and Chris Paul (First Team 2007-08; Second Team 2008-09; Third Team 2010-11).

2017-18 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Position Player, Team 1st Team Votes (5PTs) 2nd Team Votes (3PT) 3rd Team Votes (1PT) Total All-NBA Selections Guard James Harden, Houston 100 - - 500 5 (four 1st, one 3rd) Forward LeBron James, Cleveland 100 - - 500 14 (12 1st, two 3rd) Center/Forward Anthony Davis, New Orleans 96 4 - 492 3 (three 1st) Guard Damian Lillard, Portland 71 24 5 432 3 (one 1st, 2nd and 3rd) Forward Kevin Durant, Golden State 63 37 - 426 8 (six 1st, two 2nd)

2017-18 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Position Player, Team 1st Team Votes (5PTs) 2nd Team Votes (3PT) 3rd Team Votes (1PT) Total All-NBA Selections Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 28 71 1 354 2 (two 2nd) Guard Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City 24 63 13 322 7 (two 1st, five 2nd) Center Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 11 78 5 294 1 Forward/Center LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio 2 68 22 236 5 (two 2nd, three 3rd) Guard DeMar DeRozan, Toronto 2 39 38 165 2 (one 2nd, one 3rd)

2017-18 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM