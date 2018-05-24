2017-18 Pelicans Season in Review: Ian Clark

Age: 27

NBA experience: Five seasons (one with Pelicans)

Games played/started: 74/2

SEASON OVERVIEW

The ’17-18 season for Clark and his Pelicans team were mirror images, marked by a first half that at times was relatively rough, but punctuated by a second half and postseason highlighted by numerous positive moments. A DNP via coach’s decision six times before Christmas, Clark eventually emerged as New Orleans’ most vital reserve during the playoffs, averaging 21 minutes in nine games.

Like the Pelicans, Clark endured a so-so start, but wound up having the best individual season of his NBA career, setting new highs in the regular season for scoring (7.4 ppg) and minutes (19.7 mpg). He shot just 29.1 percent from three-point range prior to the All-Star break, but upped that rate to 36.8 after the midseason hiatus. Eight of his top 10 best scoring games took place Jan. 16 or later.

“It’s been great, but not just for me, for our team,” the upcoming unrestricted free agent summarized of the season. “We persevered all year. We had a lot of things happen, as far as injuries and trades. To put this group together and achieve what we have is great. We should be proud of it.”

New Orleans was merely a .500 team at 20-20 near the midway point of the regular season, but went 28-14 the rest of the way. That stretch coincided partly with Clark’s elevation to a much larger role – he logged double-digit minutes in only 24 of New Orleans’ first 40 games, but did so 40 times in the club’s last 42 games (he sat out two April games due to injury). Clark’s role partly crystallized after the Pelicans traded multiple players to the Bulls on Feb. 1. A few days earlier, New Orleans had also lost four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending injury, but the Pelicans’ togetherness helped them achieve their primary training-camp goal of qualifying for the playoffs.

“It was big for us,” Clark said of the team’s chemistry, both on and off the floor. “I can speak for myself, I came into the locker room in September, and I didn’t know anybody on the team. It was my first time meeting everybody. Being able to accomplish what we have, with just that factor alone, says a lot about how well we came together as a team and like being around each other and playing with each other.

“We have the pieces. It’s just about chemistry, how we stay together, trust each other more, be around each other more as a group.”

VOICE OF THE FAN

As part of our look back at the season, we checked in with Pelicans fans to get their feedback on 2017-18. Eighth in the series: What did you like most about Ian Clark’s contributions to New Orleans’ postseason trip and first playoff-series win in 10 years?:

Clark is probably why the Pels took Game 3 from GSW.

- @phelpsalot

He was 7/11 from the field in a 19-point victory for New Orleans, helping to put Golden State away with an 18-point performance off the bench.

Spacing and he knows where to be on the floor for a catch-and-shoot.

- @DarthDandious

Clark sank multiple three-pointers in 12 separate games during the regular season, including twice vs. Miami. The Pelicans swept the Heat partly behind Clark shooting 8/12 overall from deep against Miami.