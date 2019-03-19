Pelicans News Around the Web (03-19-2019)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Mavericks 125 (OT)

On a night when longtime Dallas franchise player Dirk Nowitzki made some NBA history, lesser-known names like Kenrich Williams, Frank Jackson and Cheick Diallo helped New Orleans pull off a much-needed, comeback victory.

Former Pelicans guard Tim Frazier to sign with Milwaukee: report

Former New Orleans Pelicans guard Tim Frazier has found a home where he started the 2018-19 NBA season.

Where are the New Orleans Pelicans in the race for the No. 1 pick?

The eyes of many New Orleans Pelicans’ fans have drifted away from the court in the final month of the season and onto the standings.

New Orleans Pelicans officially eliminated from the playoff race

The New Orleans Pelicans were officially eliminated from the 2018-19 playoff race on Monday night while the team was still on the court against the Dallas Mavericks.