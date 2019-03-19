Postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Mavericks 125 (OT)
Pelicans (31-42), Mavericks (28-42)
DALLAS – On a night when longtime Dallas franchise player Dirk Nowitzki made some NBA history, lesser-known names like Kenrich Williams, Frank Jackson and Cheick Diallo helped New Orleans pull off a much-needed, comeback victory.
After Nowitzki moved into sixth place on the all-time scoring list – passing legendary center Wilt Chamberlain – Pelicans trailed for much of the night, including by 10 at halftime. Relying mostly on lineups featuring reserves and young players, New Orleans outplayed Dallas after intermission, then took over in the first few minutes of overtime.
Williams made a momentous defensive play in the final seconds of regulation, picking off a Dallas pass in the backcourt, leading to a Julius Randle dunk that put the Pelicans in front by a point. Luke Doncic then sank a game-tying free throw with 1.9 seconds to go, forcing an extra five minutes of basketball.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans rookie guard Frank Jackson drained a dagger three-pointer from the right wing, giving the Pelicans a seven-point lead with 32 seconds left in OT. Jackson’s trey sent many Dallas fans to the exits after a long night of hoops. The Pelicans iced the victory with free throws from there, even though the Mavericks kept getting two-point scores at the rim.
Julius Randle (30 points) Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks
Julius Randle puts his head down and scores 30 points against the Dallas Mavericks to lead the Pelicans to a victory
Game 73: Pelicans at Mavericks 03/18/19
Julius Randle (30 points) Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks
Julius Randle puts his head down and scores 30 points against the Dallas Mavericks to lead the Pelicans to a victory
| 00:00
Elfrid Payton Posts 19 points, 11 assists & 10 rebounds vs. Dallas Mavericks
Elfrid Payton puts up his fifth consecutive triple-double and leads the way to a Pelicans OT win
| 00:00
Elfrid Payton's court-side interview after his fifth consecutive triple-double
Elfrid Payton speaks with Jen Hale after the Pelicans OT victory and after the point guard's fifth consecutive triple-double
| 01:58
Frank Jackson with the dagger three pointer l Pelicans at Mavericks Highlights
Frank Jackson extends the lead for the Pelicans with a wing three pointer
| 00:09
Pelicans hustle play sends them to overtime l Pelicans at Mavericks Highlights
A huge hustle play from the Pelicans sends them to overtime in the American Airlines Center
| 00:39
Frank Jackson goes way way up l Pelicans at Mavericks Highlights
Frank Jackson leaps for an assist from Elfrid Payton and jams it home
| 00:13
Anthony Davis cleans up around the rim l Pelicans at Mavericks Highlights
Anthony Davis follows his shot and finishes at the rim
| 00:09
Ian Clark and Julius Randle give-and-go l Pelicans at Mavericks Highlights
Ian Clark gives the ball to Julius Randle and cuts to the basket to receive an easy assist and bucket
| 00:13
Ian Clark drains baseline runner l Pelicans at Mavericks Highlights
Ian Clark gets a Mavericks defender out of position and drains a baseline floater
| 00:11
Julius Randle cuts and slams l Pelicans at Mavericks Highlights
Anthony Davis finds Julius Randle cutting through the lane who goes up for the two hand slam
| 00:08