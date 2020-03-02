Pelicans announce radio partnership with WBOK 1230 AM

March 2, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that WBOK 1230 AM, will be officially added to the extensive list of Pelicans Radio Affiliates starting on March 3 for the Pelicans match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “As one of the owners of WBOK 1230am, a great legacy station here in New Orleans, we are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans Pelicans to broadcast the games of this great NBA franchise,” said WBOK 1230 AM Co-Owner Wendell Pierce. “As the team builds momentum towards the playoffs, together we will build a new broadcast tradition, not only in New Orleans but around the world. I live in Hollywood and New York, but there is no place like the Big Easy. We Won’t Bow Down.”

Expanding its digital footprint, WBOK will launch a brand new, state-of-the-art website with on-demand listening and a more user-friendly experience. With a push for greater predictability, the station will now have consistent programming from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day. Along with these updates, WBOK will premiere a new theme jingle produced and performed by Grammy award-winning artist and New Orleans native PJ Morton.

WBOK has revamped its programming lineup to add familiar voices to the station. The new programming will feature a variety of well-known, dynamic personalities on a consistent schedule. It will include current Good Morning Show Host Oliver Thomas, NFL Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, Actor/Producer and Equity Media owner Wendell Pierce, Programming Director Kelder Summers, Former News Personality Gerod Stevens, Veteran Broadcaster Ro Brown, DC Paul and Jon Moody.

Below is a list of the 2019-20 Pelicans radio affiliates.



100.3 FM ESPN Radio (Flagship)

1230 AM WBOK New Orleans

1410 AM KDBS Alexandria

103.3 FM WRQQ Baton Rouge

960 AM KROF Lafayette

94.7 FM WYLK North Shore

100.7 FM KRMD Shreveport

97.5 FM KTJZ Tallulah

104.9 FM WCJU Columbia, MS

104.9 FM WBUV Gulfport/Biloxi, MS

950 AM WHSY Hattiesburg, MS

103.7 FM WPNN Pensacola, FL