Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Pacers 113
Pelicans (9-12), Pacers (12-11)
New Orleans went from up big to trailing over a brief span of the second half, but ultimately the Pelicans secured their most impressive road win of the young season Friday. New Orleans grabbed an 18-point lead only to see Indiana rally again – just as the Pacers did last month in the Crescent City – but this time the Pelicans came up with just enough plays in crunch time to prevail.
The Pelicans notched their first road win since Jan. 17 at Sacramento and just their fourth of the campaign, with the others coming against Toronto and Oklahoma City. New Orleans is back in action Saturday with a home game vs. Southwest Division counterpart Memphis.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Myles Turner’s drive to the basket and subsequent layup attempt misfired, with Lonzo Ball contesting the shot effectively. New Orleans ran out the final half-second of the clock by inbounding to Brandon Ingram over a shorter Indiana defender.
“We drill that every day,” Ball said on postgame radio of his sliding over defensively to help Steven Adams after Turner dribbled into the paint. “Credit to the coaches, having us ready for these moments. The game was a little closer than we wanted it to be, but it came down to fundamentals on defense.” Ball also credited Josh Hart with making a key play, grabbing and securing the defensive rebound after Turner’s miss, which allowed New Orleans to call timeout and advance the ball at :00.5.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Ingram made it look effortless from mid-range and elsewhere on the offensive end, playing a smooth game and carrying the offense at times. But Ball was the key figure in clutch time, not only with his defensive play on Turner’s potential game-winner, but also as he sank multiple three-pointers to help New Orleans regain a fourth-quarter edge.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,009: Career points for Zion Williamson, becoming the first player since Blake Griffin a decade ago to reach the 1K mark in just 44 games. He entered Friday with 991 points and added 18 to his ledger.
4-2: New Orleans record since its 1-5 all-Western Conference road trip, highlighted by victories over Milwaukee, Phoenix and Indiana, all teams over .500. The Pelicans are 5-3 against the East overall, winning three straight vs. the opposite conference.
13/25: Pelicans three-point shooting, topped by Ball’s 5/9 outing. JJ Redick was perfect in three attempts off the bench.
Revisiting three keys to victory
BRING BACK THE ‘BLUEPRINT’
For two-plus quarters New Orleans looked a lot like it did two days earlier in an impressive win over Phoenix, but it didn’t last. Indiana cranked up the defensive intensity and its Holiday brothers started making threes from all over the floor, creating a frantic final few minutes. New Orleans finished with too many turnovers (20) and broke down a bit in the second half defensively, but the bottom line was a win.
GET TO THEIR SHOOTERS
In this category at least, the Pelicans should be pleased not to have to face the Pacers again in 2020-21. Indiana connected on 20 three-pointers, setting a season high in that category (edging the 19 it made in the Smoothie King Center on Jan. 4). Justin Holiday led the hosts by draining seven three-pointers.
HANDLE PACER PRESSURE
Indiana brought out a trapping, fullcourt press at opportune times during the Jan. 4 game at New Orleans, but didn’t rely on that strategy much Friday until the second half. Led by scrappy T.J. McConnell once again, the Pacers changed the momentum by pestering the Pelicans and forcing mistakes, erasing an 18-point deficit and setting up a tense ending to the game.
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-5-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about the performances of Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2021.
2020-21 Game #21: Pelicans at Pacers
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-5-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's performance in their win over the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2021.
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-5-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the final defensive stop in their win over the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2021.
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-5-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team building defensive trust and Lonzo Ball's performance in their win over the Indiana Pacers on February 5, 2021.
Game Recap Highlights: Pelicans 114, Pacers 113
The Pelicans defeated the Pacers, 114-113. Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while Zion Williamson added 18 points, four rebounds and five ass
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson tallied 18 points vs. Indiana Pacers
In New Orleans road win over the Indiana Pacers, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 18 points in the victory.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 20 points vs. Indiana Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball turned in a 20-point performance in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram pours in 30 points vs. Indiana Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram racks up 30 points, 7 assists & 6 rebounds in the team's win against the Indiana Pacers.
Brandon Ingram clutch pull up | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drills a clutch, fourth quarter jumper to extend the Pelicans late lead against the Pacers.
Zion Williamson bends the rim on dunk attempt | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson bends the rim on a dunk attempt during the team's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Brandon Ingram trailing triple | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram trails behind the play and sinks the pull up triple.
Steven Adams bucket and-1 | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams powers through the defense for the score and one.
Brandon Ingram drive and slam | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds a seam and slams it home.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker rolls to the rim | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives past the defense to finish at the rim.
JJ Redick knocks down the triple | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick drills the triple off a pass from Zion Williamson.
Zion Williamson reaches 1,000 career points | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson reaches the 1,000 career point mark in 44 games, the fastest since 1992.
Brandon Ingram drains jumper and-1 | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram rises up for the fadeaway jumper and gets the contact.
Eric Bledsoe feeds Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe find Zion Williamson on the baseline drive.
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Pacers | February 5, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Indiana Pacers on Friday, February 5 at 6:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
