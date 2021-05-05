Lonzo Ball drives against Steph Curry

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 108, Warriors 103

Pelicans (30-36), Warriors (33-33)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: May 04, 2021

A night after struggling through one of the roughest shooting nights of his four-year NBA career, Lonzo Ball’s shooting was the decisive factor Tuesday in one of New Orleans’ biggest wins of the season. Ball not only led the Pelicans for much of the first four quarters by hitting seven three-pointers, but he also sank a go-ahead stepback jumper with 25 seconds left.

Whether it was defensive intensity, the starting point guard’s three-point shooting or a reduction in turnovers, New Orleans was vastly improved in a variety of areas compared to 24 hours earlier. Facing the same Golden State team for a second consecutive night, the result was a 20-point turnaround compared to a 15-point loss Monday.

New Orleans kept its play-in hopes alive, now behind Golden State, Memphis and San Antonio by either a three- or two-game margin.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Golden State was whistled for a costly clear-path foul in the final 20 seconds, setting up Zion Williamson to make two free throws, then Ball to tack on two more, putting New Orleans up 106-100 with 14 ticks to go. Steph Curry missed a subsequent difficult three-point attempt, giving Ball two more foul shots at 9.9. Ball gave the Pelicans a three-possession advantage at the stripe.

Ball’s fellow starting guard, Eric Bledsoe, dropped in a crucial floater with 1:30 left to give the Pelicans a two-point lead, before Draymond Green’s and-one tied it, but Green missed the free throw.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ball bounced back in a big way from his 3/18 shooting performance a night earlier, this time going 11/23, including 7/13 from three-point distance. He tied his career high of 33 points, reaching that number for the second time in three games, having done so Saturday at Minnesota (while draining eight treys).

“Lonzo texted me last night after the game and (said) he was going to show up today, and his apologies on (Monday),” Williamson said during his radio walk-off interview. “Those were big words. He showed today what he's all about.”

BY THE NUMBERS

2: Games behind San Antonio for New Orleans in the race for 10th place and the final play-in spot. However, the Spurs own the tiebreaker on the Pelicans, so for New Orleans to surpass San Antonio in the standings, the Spurs must lose at least four more games than the Pelicans over the remainder of the schedule. On paper, it helps that San Antonio has eight games remaining, while New Orleans only has six. The Spurs play at Utah on Wednesday.

5/7: Golden State foul shooting. New Orleans only committed nine fouls, which would’ve been a season low except the Pelicans committed just eight fouls vs. the Warriors on Monday. The seven attempts tied the lowest amount by a New Orleans opponent all season.

20: Warriors three-point makes in 53 attempts. It was the first time since Feb. 6 at Indiana that New Orleans allowed 20-plus treys and still won. The Pelicans are 0-6 in the other instances this season, including Chicago and Dallas connecting for 25 apiece.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

START FASTER

It was night and day for New Orleans, which trailed by 18 points through a quarter Monday, but played some inspired basketball Tuesday and was down just 34-32 after a period.

DETAILS ON DEFENSE

New Orleans cleaned up many of the mistakes that plagued it 24 hours earlier. Golden State finished at just 42 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

REDUCE TURNOVERS

Much better. New Orleans only had five turnovers at halftime and totaled 12. Golden State went from 23 fast-break points Monday to only nine Tuesday.

Adams, Steven, Ball, Lonzo, Williamson, Zion, Van Gundy, Stan, Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021

2020-21 Game #66: Pelicans vs. Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
May 4, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  04:46
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  03:38
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  08:36
Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21
Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  04:51
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:54
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points in a win vs. the Golden State Warriors.
May 4, 2021  |  01:58
Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21

Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball matching his career-high with 33 points vs. the Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
May 4, 2021  |  00:01
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview after matching a career-high in points with 33 vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  02:18
Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors
Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the late steal to help seal the win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:47
Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the clutch step-back jumper late in the 4th quarter vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:29
James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans James Johnson cuts to the basket and finishes with the dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes follows his shot and puts it back with a HUGE dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:17
Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the pretty reverse layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 3rd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:36
Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - A pair of blocks from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and center Steven Adams vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:22
Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the step-back three pointer vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:18
Zion Williamson beats the buzzer at half | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson beats the buzzer at half | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the buzzer beating layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:23
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 2nd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  02:17
Naji Marshall fights hard for the putback | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Naji Marshall fights hard for the putback | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall fights hard for multiple rebounds on the putback bucket vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:24
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 1st quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  01:43
Jaxson Hayes lifts off after the inbounds steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Jaxson Hayes lifts off after the inbounds steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes steals the inbounds pass and goes the length for the monster dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:14
Lonzo Ball hits the triple off the steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball hits the triple off the steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the open look off the steal vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
May 4, 2021  |  00:18

