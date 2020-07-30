Optimism abounds for Pelicans as NBA season officially restarts

A team that appeared to be on the rise when a pandemic hit in mid-March is hopeful it can pick up from where it left off, now in July and August. A club that showed so many signs of improvement – both individually and team-wise – is optimistic that it can hit the ground running, knowing that every game is of vital importance. Perhaps most importantly, a New Orleans Pelicans squad that played so much of the 2019-20 season without a complete complement of players is close to fully operational.

If there seems to be boundless enthusiasm emanating from the Crescent City’s NBA franchise these days, there is plenty of reason for that. It took a while and a fair share of adversity along the way, but all signs seem to be pointing upward for the Pelicans. As tip-off approaches Thursday at HP Fieldhouse in Orlando, here are some of the factors behind why New Orleans can’t wait to get back on the court for meaningful games:

Momentum

By any measure, New Orleans (28-36) was one of the NBA’s most improved teams in the “second half” of what became an abbreviated regular season schedule. The Pelicans started 7-23, but then went 21-13 from there, the league’s ninth-best winning percentage (61.8) during the latter span. Of course, it’s never a given that a team will carry over the momentum it generated four-plus months ago, but – at least based on scrimmage results – New Orleans has appeared to do so. The Pelicans dominated the three dress rehearsals vs. Brooklyn, Denver and Milwaukee, prevailing by margins of 31, 15 and 21 points, respectively. Now the objective is to continue to perform at the same level, beginning tonight vs. Utah.

“Well I would hope that it (does),” Alvin Gentry said of carryover. “I mean, it’s just basketball. You can say whatever you want, but it’s just basketball. We played against a team (Milwaukee) that is very good. They played their (main) guys a majority of the time, almost (like a normal) rotation… I thought we played well and did a good job.”

Individual development

In countless ways, the unproven New Orleans team that began this season Oct. 22 in Toronto bears little resemblance to the one that will face the Jazz tonight in Orlando. In February, Brandon Ingram earned his first All-Star selection and along the way emerged as perhaps the frontrunner to win the league’s Most Improved Player award. Meanwhile, point guard Lonzo Ball made similar enormous strides, like Ingram turning in a career-best season and dramatically improving his accuracy from the three-point stripe. Another new Pelican, Italian rookie forward Nicolo Melli, struggled initially in his adjustment to the NBA, but went on to be the NBA’s second-most accurate three-point shooter in January and February.

Melli wasn’t the only rookie whose impact expanded as the season progressed. Zion Williamson was sidelined for the first 44 games due to knee surgery, but immediately helped the Pelicans’ planned starting five post some impressive numbers, ranking as the best statistically in the league over his 19 games. Fellow lottery pick Jaxson Hayes was a DNP in the first three games of the regular season, but went on to start a dozen games and log 951 minutes.

How much different did the Pelicans look lineup-wise with Williamson, compared to before he made his Jan. 22 debut? New Orleans used a whopping 19 different starting fives in just its first 44 games. During Williamson’s 19 appearances, it only used two.

Chemistry

On Oct. 5, summer trade addition Josh Hart scanned the Smoothie King Center and saw teammates laughing and having a blast, as rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker sang an inspired version of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” to the delight of all in attendance. At some point during New Orleans’ annual open practice, Hart turned to the longest-tenured Pelican, Jrue Holiday, in surprise.

“I was like, ‘Y’all genuinely like each other. You really have fun with each other, on and off the court,’ ” Hart told Holiday. “That’s when I really saw the relationships (Pelicans players) had.”

That was one early example for Hart, but there have been countless others in 2019-20 of the chemistry among the entire roster, including a bench that joyously celebrates baskets from the sideline. It’s a trait that’s difficult to measure, but Hart describes Pelicans players’ bond with each other as an enjoyable element of this season. It’s something that could pay off during what they hope is a lengthy stay at Disney.

“One of the positives about this team is we’re so close-knit,” Hart said. “We bond off the court, and I think that really translates to our success on the court. There is no drama within our team. No one doesn’t like each other. That’s definitely going to work to our advantage, just because it’s always love with all of us. I think we’ll definitely be in a good position in terms of that camaraderie.

“I kind of noticed it right before the start of the season. It’s been an amazing nine months, just because there ain’t no drama. Everyone loves each other and wants each other to be successful. When you have that kind of culture, that breeds success and winning. That’s the position this franchise is going in and it’s just refreshing and amazing to see.”

Health

Let’s all pause briefly to knock on wood here, but as Ball pointed out Tuesday, the return of Williamson to Disney over the weekend “puts our team at full strength.” Among the 14 Pelicans players who logged 400-plus minutes during the regular season, every one of them is participating in Orlando, something perhaps none of the 22 invited NBA teams can say. A number of players throughout the league opted out of the restart due to health and/or injury concerns, while others are temporarily not available for a variety of reasons. New Orleans has no such issues, while preparing to face opponents in seeding games who are missing key contributors, including a few squads competing without their leading or second-leading scorer. If Williamson starts Thursday vs. Utah, the Pelicans will be able to use the same starting lineup for a 10th consecutive regular season game, dating back to a Feb. 21 win at Portland, the first contest after the NBA’s All-Star break.

That continuity is another reason New Orleans players are looking forward to showing what they can do, on a significant national stage. There’s a shared focus on the No. 1 objective: to extend the season past mid-August and earn a trip to the Western Conference postseason.

“Guys are in a good place mentally, physically,” starting center Derrick Favors said Wednesday. “Even before (July) training camp started, a lot of guys came (back) in shape, ready to play, hungry, ready to prove themselves.

“I think we can come out here and surprise a lot of people, as long as we stay together as a team, play hard and just stick to the one goal, and that’s to make the playoffs.”