Lonzo Ball questionable for Denver game due to hip flexor strain
Since being sidelined for three games during a mid-January road trip, Lonzo Ball has made 29 consecutive appearances for New Orleans, giving the Pelicans a measure of continuity at point guard and in their starting lineups. However, Ball’s status for Sunday’s 2 p.m. Central game at Denver is in doubt, with the fourth-year pro being listed as questionable Saturday due to a right hip flexor strain. JJ Redick (right heel soreness) remains out for New Orleans.
On the Denver side, wing Gary Harris (left adductor strain) and guard Monte Morris (quad) were sidelined for Friday’s home game vs. Chicago.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (17-24, 11TH IN WEST)
Thursday loss at Portland
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
DENVER (25-16, 5TH IN WEST)
Friday win vs. Chicago
Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic
SEASON SERIES
SECOND HALF
March 21: at Denver, 2 p.m.
March 26: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
April 28: at Denver, 8 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Denver 34-27 (Nuggets won last 1); Denver 4-1 in postseason (Western Conference 2009 first round)
