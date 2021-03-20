Lonzo Ball questionable for Denver game due to hip flexor strain

Since being sidelined for three games during a mid-January road trip, Lonzo Ball has made 29 consecutive appearances for New Orleans, giving the Pelicans a measure of continuity at point guard and in their starting lineups. However, Ball’s status for Sunday’s 2 p.m. Central game at Denver is in doubt, with the fourth-year pro being listed as questionable Saturday due to a right hip flexor strain. JJ Redick (right heel soreness) remains out for New Orleans.

On the Denver side, wing Gary Harris (left adductor strain) and guard Monte Morris (quad) were sidelined for Friday’s home game vs. Chicago.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (17-24, 11TH IN WEST)

Thursday loss at Portland

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

DENVER (25-16, 5TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Chicago

Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

March 21: at Denver, 2 p.m.

March 26: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 28: at Denver, 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Denver 34-27 (Nuggets won last 1); Denver 4-1 in postseason (Western Conference 2009 first round)