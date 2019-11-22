Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Utah game

Two of the former Lakers on New Orleans’ roster, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, returned to the court from injury in separate games earlier this week. The Pelicans hope to also have Ingram and Ball’s multi-year NBA teammate, Josh Hart, back in action, which could happen as soon as Saturday at Utah. Hart (left ankle sprain) was upgraded on Friday’s injury report to questionable, after he had been listed as out in recent days and has been sidelined for the past five games. The guard last played Nov. 11 vs. Houston.

Meanwhile, Jahlil Okafor (left ankle sprain) remained listed as questionable; the center also most recently played in a game Nov. 11 against the Rockets.

Derrick Favors (left lower back spasms) is out and therefore will not play in what would’ve been his return game to Salt Lake City against Utah. Darius Miller (Achilles) and Zion Williamson (knee) are the other two Pelicans out on the injury update.