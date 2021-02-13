Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Alexander questionable for Detroit game

The last time New Orleans visited the Detroit Pistons exactly 13 months ago, the Pelicans’ injury list was extraordinarily lengthy, leaving them with only eight players in uniform during a memorable OT win at Little Caesars Arena. Ahead of Sunday’s game in Michigan, two Pelicans reserves are listed on this afternoon’s injury update. Josh Hart (low back spasms) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (right ankle sprain) are both questionable.

Detroit had a handful of players listed as out ahead of Friday’s game at Boston, including a pair of former Pelicans. Jahlil Okafor (knee surgery) and Frank Jackson (illness) were in that group of Pistons DNPs at TD Garden, as well as Mason Plumlee (elbow), Killian Hayes (hip) and Sekou Doumbouya (concussion).

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (11-14)

Friday loss at Dallas

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

DETROIT (7-19)

Friday win at Boston

Delon Wright, Wayne Ellington, Jerami Grant, Blake Griffin, Isaiah Stewart

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 14: at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Feb. 24: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

All-time series

New Orleans 23-16 (Pelicans won last 1)