JJ Redick questionable to play Saturday against Clippers

New Orleans is set Saturday to host one of his former teams in the Smoothie King Center, but it's uncertain whether JJ Redick (left hamstring strain) will be able to return from injury against the LA Clippers. The shooting guard was listed as questionable on Friday's official injury report.

Although the team's injury list was reduced a bit Thursday night when two starters returned to action in the overtime victory against Utah, there are still five Pelicans out on today's update. Recent injury DNPs Jrue Holiday (left elbow tricep strain), Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Jahlil Okafor (lower back soreness) continue to be listed as out, as are Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles).