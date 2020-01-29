Jahlil Okafor joins other NBA players in giving up No. 8 jersey, honoring legacy of Kobe Bryant

CLEVELAND – At least two NBA players announced Tuesday that they’ll no longer wear uniform No. 8, as a tribute to Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter accident Sunday in California and wore that digit (along with 24) during his 20-year Los Angeles Lakers career. Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie exchanged his No. 8 for No. 26, while Orlando reserve wing Terrence Ross will now sport jersey 31 for the Magic.

New Orleans center Jahlil Okafor isn’t sure yet what uniform number he’ll wear the rest of this season for the Pelicans, but he joined Dinwiddie and Ross in deciding to give up No. 8. Following the Pelicans’ 125-111 victory over the Cavaliers, Okafor said he will consult this week with family and New Orleans teammates before picking a new jersey number. The second-year Pelican wore 15 at Duke University while leading the Blue Devils to an NCAA championship, but could not wear it as a Philadelphia rookie because it was already retired for 76ers legend Hal Greer. When Okafor signed with the Pelicans in the summer of 2018, guard Frank Jackson already had 15, so Okafor selected 8. Okafor also has worn 4 in the NBA, when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, but guard JJ Redick currently holds that on the Pelicans.

New Orleans and Okafor’s next game is Friday vs. Memphis in the Smoothie King Center.