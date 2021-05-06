Four Pelicans players, including two starters, on injury list for 76ers game

New Orleans was one of the NBA’s healthiest, most injury-free teams for a lengthy stretch of this unconventional 2020-21 regular season, but as the race for a Western Conference play-in berth heads toward a conclusion, the Pelicans will begin a critical five-game road trip without starting forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain). Meanwhile, starting center Steven Adams is doubtful to play Friday in Philadelphia due to a right first MTP sprain.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who last played since April 4 at Houston, has been upgraded on the injury report to questionable (left high ankle sprain) ahead of Friday’s game. Josh Hart (right thumb surgery) remains out for the Pelicans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (30-36, 11TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win vs. Golden State

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

PHILADELPHIA (45-21, 1ST IN EAST)

Wednesday win at Houston

Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

SEASON SERIES

SECOND HALF

April 9: at New Orleans 101, Philadelphia 94

May 7: at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Tied 19-19 (Pelicans won last 1); Philadelphia 4-2 in postseason (2003 Eastern Conference first round)