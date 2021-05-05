Brandon Ingram Injury Update
May 5, 2021
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been diagnosed with a left low ankle sprain. An MRI taken today at Ochsner Health confirmed the diagnosis. The injury occurred during the second quarter of last night’s game vs. Golden State. Ingram will miss Friday night’s game at Philadelphia and his status will be day-to-day moving forward.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Slo-Mo Highlights 5/4/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans home victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 66 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
All Videos
Pelicans vs. Warriors Slo-Mo Highlights 5/4/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans home victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 66 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:00
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam 2021: Chapter 4
Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from the NBA 2020-21 season with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
| 00:30
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
| 00:02
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 04:46
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: James Johnson 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 03:38
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 08:36
Pelicans- Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 04:51
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-04-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 01:54
Highlights: Zion Williamson with 23 points in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 23 points in a win vs. the Golden State Warriors.
| 01:58
Highlights: Lonzo Ball matches career-high in win vs. Warriors 5-4-21
Highlights of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball matching his career-high with 33 points vs. the Golden State Warriors, 05/04/2021
| 00:01
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after matching career-high vs Warriors
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview after matching a career-high in points with 33 vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 02:18
Late steal from Zion Williamson helps seal the win vs. Warriors
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets the late steal to help seal the win vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 01:47
Lonzo Ball puts the Pelicans up late | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the clutch step-back jumper late in the 4th quarter vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:29
James Johnson dunks with authority off the cut | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans James Johnson cuts to the basket and finishes with the dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:13
Jaxson Hayes dunks back his own shot | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes follows his shot and puts it back with a HUGE dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:17
Zion with the double clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the pretty reverse layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 3rd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
| 01:36
Zion Williamson & Steven Adams protecting the paint | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - A pair of blocks from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and center Steven Adams vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:22
Lonzo Ball knocks down the step-back triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the step-back three pointer vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:18
Zion Williamson beats the buzzer at half | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the buzzer beating layup vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:23
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 2nd quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
| 02:17
Naji Marshall fights hard for the putback | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall fights hard for multiple rebounds on the putback bucket vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:24
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Golden State Warriors 5-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Golden State Warriors 1st quarter highlights (5/4/2021).
| 01:43
Jaxson Hayes lifts off after the inbounds steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes steals the inbounds pass and goes the length for the monster dunk vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:14
Lonzo Ball hits the triple off the steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Pelicans-Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the open look off the steal vs. the Golden State Warriors (5/4/2021).
| 00:18
Pelicans vs. Warriors Slo-Mo Highlights 5/3/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors in Game 65 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:33
James Johnson & Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans Drip Watch | Ep. 3
In our third episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes.
| 12:32
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
| 03:03
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-3-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
| 01:55
Anthony Mackie on Zion Williamson during ESPN Marvel broadcast interview | Pelicans-Warriors (5-3-21)
Actor Anthony Mackie joins ESPN's Marvel broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Warriors game to discuss his thoughts on Zion Williamson's play this season.
| 01:12
NEXT UP: