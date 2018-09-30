Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 30, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Sep 30, 2018

1)      Four-plus months after they last competed against an NBA opponent, the New Orleans Pelicans open preseason games Sunday at 6 p.m. Central in Chicago’s United Center. The game will air live on the Pelicans Radio Network, with Sean Kelley and Daniel Sallerson on the call (pregame coverage begins at 5:30). The game also will be televised nationally by NBA TV, however a word of caution that the network is also carrying a 4 p.m. Central game between Miami and San Antonio that could run a bit into the start of Pelicans-Bulls.

2)      Check out photos as the team embarked on its first road trip of 2018-19.

3)      On Saturday prior to the flight to the Windy City, Pelicans players Nikola Mirotic and Darius Miller met with the media, as did fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry.

4)      Read more about the Pelicans’ optimism surrounding the addition of Elfrid Payton.

5)      Read an update on center Alexis Ajinca.

