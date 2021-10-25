Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 25, 2021

1) New Orleans’ upcoming Week 2 opponents are sporting a combined record of 6-4, starting with a Monday 7 p.m. game at Minnesota (2-0). That’s followed by home games Wednesday, Friday and Saturday against Atlanta (1-1), Sacramento (1-2) and New York (2-1), respectively. By comparison, the Pelicans faced three foes in Week 1 that have only loss between them – Chicago (3-0) and Minnesota are unbeaten, while Philadelphia is 2-1.

2) Read Sunday’s injury report.

5) Read about Garrett Temple’s lengthy pro career in the first 2021-22 edition of NBA Superlatives.

