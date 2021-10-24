NBA Superlatives 2021-22: Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple

New Orleans guard/forward Garrett Temple has seen just about everything over a 12-year NBA career that has spanned over 600 games and 200 starts, along with 30 playoff games. The Baton Rouge native and LSU product has now appeared in 50-plus games in each of the past nine regular seasons, with New Orleans being the 11th franchise he’s played for since debuting in February 2010. His frequent address changes in recent years made TNT’s studio crew declare Temple a “Who He Play For?” Hall of Famer, with Charles Barkley consistently unable to identify where Temple is suiting up at the start of every NBA regular season. If Temple’s name and face come up again on TNT’s popular mini-game show, Sir Charles should know that the 35-year-old is currently thrilled to be a member of his home state’s NBA franchise in New Orleans. Pelicans.com asked Temple about some of the highlights from his lengthy professional career:

Most memorable moment in the NBA: “When I was on Washington and Paul Pierce hit a game-winner in the (2015) playoffs. They interviewed him after the game asked him, ‘Did you call bank?’ And he said, ‘I called game!’ That was dope. Winning that game with Truth hitting that shot for us was dope.”



Most memorable dunk in the NBA: “How do y’all know I even had a dunk?! It was my last year I played for Washington, playing against the Atlanta Hawks. It might have been the last game of the season. I had a nice little dunk on a fast break over (Thabo) Sefolosha.”



Most embarrassing moment in the NBA: “I was on Shaqtin’ A Fool for throwing the ball to the referee. I was trying to swing the ball (to a teammate), not realizing it was the referee there, not a player. So that was probably the worst thing.”



Toughest player to face at his position: “I play a few different positions, so if they’re playing Kevin Durant at small forward, he’s tough to guard. If I’m guarding point guards, it’s Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard. Bradley Beal is tough to guard as well (at shooting guard). I guard the people who are in the toughest spots in terms of offensive talent.”

Most underrated player in the NBA: “Dillon Brooks is very underrated. He was a teammate of mine in Memphis and has really grown tremendously. I think C.J. McCollum is underrated. Until last year, Jrue Holiday’s defense was very, very underrated. People are finally giving him his roses now.”

Favorite road trip, based on the city: “Toronto is a diamond in the rough. People don’t really understand how nice Toronto is. Diverse. Obviously Miami is great weather – I’ve been (on teams) in cold cities the last few years. But until I came to the Pelicans, New Orleans was one of my favorite road trips because I get to see my family.”