Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Monday rematch vs. Wolves

A day after being listed as doubtful on New Orleans’ injury report hours before Saturday’s game in Minnesota, Josh Hart’s status changed Sunday afternoon to questionable with right quadriceps tendinosis. Hart did not play Saturday, but has a chance to play in Monday’s rematch against the Timberwolves (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM).

Meanwhile, Daulton Hommes (right peroneal soreness) joins Hart in being listed as questionable on the injury report. Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) remains out for the Pelicans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (0-3)

Saturday loss at Minnesota

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

MINNESOTA (2-0)

Saturday win vs. New Orleans

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23: at Minnesota 96, New Orleans 89

Oct. 25: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 34-31 (Timberwolves won last 1)