Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 13, 2019

1) New Orleans (3-0 in preseason) plays the fourth of five exhibition games at 3 p.m. Sunday in San Antonio. The game will not be televised by either team, but it’s available on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, with pregame coverage at 2:30. Pelicans.com plans to stream the game on our website (geographic restrictions apply).



2) Read about the efficient preseasons so far of Zion Williamson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Behind the Numbers.



3) Watch Saturday post-practice interviews with Lonzo Ball and Alvin Gentry, prior to the team’s flight to Texas. Read more about the pass-first Ball in the latest Pelicans preseason profile article.



4) In case you missed it, New Orleans notched a one-point win over Utah on Friday, in the Pelicans’ lone preseason home tilt.



5) Williamson and Alexander-Walker gave postgame interviews on TV and radio, respectively.

