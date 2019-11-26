Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 26, 2019

1) A 2-2 record in Week 5 of the schedule pushed New Orleans up the charts in power rankings this week, including to No. 19 (from 21) on NBA.com’s list. John Schuhmann wrote of the team’s outlook that, “With only six teams over .500 in the West, the Pelicans’ injuries haven’t put them in a hole that they can’t climb out of.”

2) In other power rankings, the Pelicans sit at 18 (ESPN.com, CBSSports.com), 19 (The Athletic) and 21 (SI.com). Wrote Zach Harper of The Athletic, “the energy from Jaxson Hayes in some of these games has been instrumental to the Pelicans having success recently.”

3) Read more about Hayes' recent play as a starting center.



4) The Pelicans will practice today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

5) Tickets are available for Wednesday's home game vs. the Lakers.


