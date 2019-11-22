Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 22, 2019

1) Winners of three straight games and five of their last seven, the Pelicans (6-9) posted a 124-121 win at Phoenix (7-7) on Thursday. JJ Redick and Brandon Ingram played key roles in the first and fourth quarters against the Suns.



2) Watch Redick’s postgame interview in the locker room, as well as Ingram’s chat with Fox Sports New Orleans. Also watch Alvin Gentry’s postgame meeting with the media.



3) Jrue Holiday joined Pelicans radio for a postgame interview.



4) Listen to Thursday’s radio Calls of the Game, paired with the video highlights.



5) New Orleans will travel to Salt Lake City this afternoon, in advance of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Tip-off Saturday is 8 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on TV and radio beginning at 7:30. That's followed by a Sunday back-to-back against the LA Clippers at Staples Center.