Postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Suns 121

PHOENIX – JJ Redick started it, Brandon Ingram finished it.

After a scorching-hot first quarter by Redick provided an excellent omen for New Orleans, fellow Duke University product Ingram helped ice Thursday’s road win on national TV, converting multiple big baskets down the stretch.

New Orleans led 95-94 entering the final stanza, which Ingram dominated by tallying 15 points in the fourth quarter, more than doubling than total through three periods. Ingram posted a team-best 28 points; Redick deposited 26 points, including five three-pointers.

The Pelicans won their third straight game and improved to 5-2 since a 1-7 start, including road wins at Charlotte and Phoenix.

“It’s big, having a rhythm and being able to put those wins together,” Jrue Holiday said of the recent uptick. “(We are) learning and getting very, very comfortable with each other, it feels like.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Holiday missed two free throws with 0.5 seconds left and New Orleans up by three points, but by the time Phoenix rebounded the second misfire and called an immediate timeout, there were only 0.2 seconds to go, making it impossible for the Suns to catch and shoot a potential game-tying three-pointer. Several possessions earlier, Kenrich Williams stole a Devin Booker pass with roughly 1:20 left, seemingly putting the Pelicans in great position, holding a 122-115 edge. Williams made multiple big defensive plays in the fourth quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Redick continues to be on a shooting tear, off to a superb start to his 14th NBA season. Redick sank his first four shots from the floor en route to a 14-point first quarter, spearheading New Orleans to a 38-33 edge. The sharpshooter went 10/14 overall from the field, including 5/8 on three-pointers, making him 15/28 on treys during the team’s consecutive wins over Golden State, Portland and Phoenix.

“The ball movement was good,” Redick said of his night. “I hit a couple (threes) in transition, hit a couple when they switched a big onto me, played aggressively.”

Of his rare missed shots, he noted, “I had a couple heat checks in there that I missed, but sometimes you’ve got to live with those.”

BY THE NUMBERS

53.4: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans were 23/40 in the paint and 24/48 from outside the paint, including 16/35 on three-pointers. The only weak spot shooting-wise was a 14/22 game at the foul line.

44-38: Pelicans rebounding edge, led by nine from Williams.

+21: Plus-minus for starting center Jaxson Hayes, the best for any player on either side. Hayes logged just 21 minutes, largely due to foul trouble, but his on-court ratio was an indication of how well the New Orleans first string performed in the first and third quarters.

#THURSDAYTHREES

For all eight Thursday games throughout New Orleans’ regular season, we’ll be selecting a Pelicans player we think will most exceed his season average in made three-pointers that night. Daniel Sallerson selected Nicolo Melli, while Jim Eichenhofer picked E’Twaun Moore. In a fan poll among four other candidates, Brandon Ingram was chosen. The winner of the third contest was Eichenhofer, after Moore shot 3/5, surpassing his prior season average of 1.2 makes per game. As a result, the season standings are now Jim 2, Daniel 1, Fans 0. Sallerson and Eichenhofer cannot repeat a player among any of the first four Thursday games.

Previous winners:

Oct. 31 vs. Denver, Jim – Jrue Holiday (Daniel pick: JJ Redick; Fans: Lonzo Ball)

Nov. 14 vs. LA Clippers, Daniel – Frank Jackson (Jim: JJ Redick; Fans: Nickeil Alexander-Walker)