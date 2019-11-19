Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 19, 2019

1) After an off day following the weekend back-to-back, New Orleans (4-9) is back in action tonight, hosting Portland (5-9) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) Tuesday’s game is expected to be the Trail Blazers debut for former All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans begins at 6:30, with the game also broadcast outside the market on NBA TV. Radio coverage on ESPN New Orleans FM 100.3 starts at 6. There are eight names on the Pelicans’ injury list at last check. Derrick Favors (back) and Josh Hart (ankle) join Darius Miller and Zion Williamson as out, while Jahlil Okafor (ankle) is doubtful. Lonzo Ball (adductor), Brandon Ingram (knee) and Frank Jackson (neck) are all questionable.

3) Perusing power rankings this week across a handful of websites, New Orleans moved up to No. 21 on NBA.com’s list, with John Schuhmann writing “The Pelicans lead the league in both ball movement (391 passes per 24 minutes of possession) and player movement (12.5 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession), according to Second Spectrum tracking.” New Orleans is also 21st-ranked by The Athletic, while No. 22 on CBSSports.com, No. 25 on ESPN.com and 28th by SI.com. ESPN.com on JJ Redick: “(He’s) been a major reason for the Pelicans' recent upswing. He has averaged 22.8 points in his past four games, three of which New Orleans has won, and has hit half of his 42 3-point attempts during that span. Redick's minutes also have risen dramatically recently because of injuries.”

4) Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast, featuring ESPN.com writer Andrew Lopez.



5) Check out photos from Jrue Holiday’s Thanksgiving event Monday.

