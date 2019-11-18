Eight players listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Trail Blazers game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, guard Lonzo Ball and guard Frank Jackson are listed as questionable on the New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Tuesday's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at the Smoothie King Center.

Eight Pelicans players are listed on the team's official injury report with Ingram (right knee soreness), Ball (right adductor strain) and Jackson (left neck contusion) having the best chance to play. Center Jahlil Okafor (left ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful with center Derrick Favors (left lower back spasms), guard Josh Hart (left ankle sprain), forward Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) and forward Zion Williamson (right knee scope) listed as out.

The Pelicans (4-9) are coming off of a home victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Portland Trail Blazers are 5-8.