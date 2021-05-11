Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 11, 2021

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (31-38) are off today following last night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pelicans travel to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 8 p.m CST.

2) Watch postgame interviews from Stan Van Gundy and Pelicans players after last night's game at Memphis.

3) Read Jim Eichenhofer's Panzura postgame wrap breaking down last night's performance against the Memphis Grizzlies.

4) Check back to Pelicans.com later Tuesday afternoon to see which Pelicans players are on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

5) Listen in to Eric Hasseltine, radio voice of the Memphis Grizzlies on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 10, 2021.

