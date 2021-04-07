Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 7, 2021
Bally Sports' Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels join Daniel Sallerson & Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the month of April for the Pelicans, the playoff push, who's going to step up with players being injured, and more.
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Brooklyn
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Brooklyn for their final game of a three-game road trip where they will take on the Nets on Wednesday, April 6, 2021.
| 00:32
Pelicans at Hawks Slo-Mo Highlights 4/6/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 50 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:03
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 01:02
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas recaps his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021
| 05:17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 02:11
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's performance in tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 05:05
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes baseline vs. two defenders for the reverse layup against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:16
Lonzo Ball fade away three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the fade away three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:10
Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:07
Steven Adams rejects Trae Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams rejects Trae Young on the floater attempt.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams down the alley-oop from Lonzo Ball against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball blocks Solomon Hill | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball rejects Hawks Solomon Hill.
| 00:15
Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drains three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:09
Pelicans 1st half highlights at Atlanta Hawks 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Atlanta Hawks 1st half highlights (4/6/2021).
| 01:29
Naji Marshall lays it over Clint Capela | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall spins into the paint and lays it in over Clint Capela.
| 00:20
Isaiah Thomas first bucket as a Pelican | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas nails three-pointer for his first bucket as a Pelican against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:15
Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up-and-under against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:09
Naji Marshall block | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall huge block against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:22
James Johnson blocks Danilo Gallinari | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward blocks Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari and then finishes at the other end for two points.
| 00:22
Zion Williamson nails three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drains the three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson splits the defenders | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson backs down two defenders and lays it in against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:08
Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson inside for the layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson on a back door cut for the easy layup against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:07
Pelicans-Hawks Shootaround: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 6, 2021.
| 08:55
Highlighting Pelicans Players' Pregame Attire | Drip Watch Ep.1
In our first episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes.
| 11:01
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Hawks & Nets
Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 6, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, April 7.
| 00:31
Pelicans at Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 4-4-21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Houston Rockets in Game 49 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:09
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps the pelicans' 122-115 win against the Houston Rockets.
| 02:40
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Willy Hernangómez 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez recaps the Pelicans'win against the Houston Rockets.
| 04:25
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: James Johnson 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson recaps tonight’s win against the Houston Rockets.
| 04:20
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' 122-115 win over the Houston Rockets.
| 11:00
