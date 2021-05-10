New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Eric Hasseltine on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 10, 2021

Posted: May 10, 2021

Eric Hasseltine, radio voice of the Memphis Grizzlies, joins Daniel Sallerson to preview tonight's division match-up between the Pelicans & Grizzlies.



Audio Link

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Memphis

The New Orleans Pelicans continue their five-game road swing with a trip to Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies on Monday, May 10, 2021.

May 10, 2021  |  00:29
Game Recap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110
Game Recap: Pelicans 112, Hornets 110

The Pelicans defeated the Hornets, 112-110. Eric Bledsoe led the Pelicans with 24 points and 11 assists, while Jaxson Hayes added 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high six blocks in the victory.
May 9, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans Hornets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Pelicans Hornets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  07:05
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-9-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  03:30
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-9-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  02:55
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-9-21
Pelicans-Hornets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-9-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Charlotte Hornets (5/9/2021).
May 9, 2021  |  05:30
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets

Full game highlights from the Pelicans' 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on May 9, 2021.
May 9, 2021  |  00:01
Jaxson Hayes On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Hornets
Jaxson Hayes On-Court Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about the team's victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
May 9, 2021  |  01:59
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker finds James Johnson underneath for the slam.
May 9, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes put-back | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes put-back | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes tips in the put-back layup to tie the game at 98-98.
May 9, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Lonzo Ball assist | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers a dime from half court to Naji Marshall for the bucket.
May 9, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the step-back triple.
May 9, 2021  |  00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. bucket | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. connects on the teardrop in the lane for the score.
May 9, 2021  |  00:09
Nickeil Alexander-Walker buzzer-beater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker buzzer-beater | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker sinks the three-quarter court heave to beat the first quarter buzzer.
May 9, 2021  |  00:37
Jaxson Hayes reverse layup | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes reverse layup | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes converts the reverse layup plus the foul.
May 9, 2021  |  00:23
Eric Bledsoe And-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
Eric Bledsoe And-1 | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez denies the Charlotte shot attempt on the defensive end leading to an And-1 opportunity for Eric Bledsoe on the offensive end.
May 9, 2021  |  00:11
James Johnson steal & score | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights
James Johnson steal & score | Pelicans-Hornets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson creates the turnover and scores on the offensive end off of the Eric Bledsoe assist.
May 9, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Charlotte
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Charlotte

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Charlotte for a battle against the Hornets on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
May 9, 2021  |  00:31
Dear Mom: Pelicans players share special Mother's Day messages
Dear Mom: Pelicans players share special Mother's Day messages

New Orleans Pelicans players share messages of love this Mother's Day to the most important women in their lives.
May 9, 2021  |  02:06
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-7-21
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-7-21
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  08:25
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-7-21
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:45
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-7-21
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  01:55
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 05/07/2021
May 7, 2021  |  00:01
Lonzo Ball finishes off the Willy Hernangómez dime | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Lonzo Ball finishes off the Willy Hernangómez dime | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez with the pretty pass to Lonzo Ball vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:23
James Johnson clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
James Johnson clutch reverse layup | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson gets in the paint and finishes with a clutch reverse layup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:17
Jaxson Hayes backboard block | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes backboard block | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes defending the paint vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers 5-7-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Philadelphia 76ers 3rd quarter highlights (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  02:52
Kira Lewis Jr. ends the 3rd quarter with 7 straight points | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. ends the 3rd quarter with 7 straight points | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. had a strong 3rd quarter to being the Pelicans back vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:47
Lonzo Ball scores off good team defense | Pelicans-76ers Highlights
Lonzo Ball scores off good team defense | Pelicans-76ers Highlights

Pelicans-76ers - New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finishes off the steal and nice ball movement vs. the Philadelphia 76ers (5/7/2021).
May 7, 2021  |  00:17

