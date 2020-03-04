Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 4, 2020

1) For a long stretch of this season, New Orleans (26-35) was in 14th place in the Western Conference, but a turnaround moved the Pelicans into ninth intermittently in recent days. Due to a combination of outcomes since Sunday, however, New Orleans woke up this morning at No. 12 in the standings. Sacramento (27-34) and San Antonio (26-34) both won Tuesday and inched ahead of the Pelicans. Eighth-place Memphis (30-31) is four full games ahead of NOLA.

2) The Pelicans have numerous key games that group of West foes in March, including facing Memphis twice over a four-day span, on March 21 and 24. There are also two games against Sacramento this month, as well as a home game vs. San Antonio.

3) New Orleans sustained one of its toughest defeats of the campaign Tuesday, falling 139-134 at home to Minnesota. The Timberwolves (18-42) pulled off the upset by racking up the points, including tallying 81 in the middle quarters.



4) Watch postgame reaction from Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.



5) The Pelicans have a big test Wednesday, visiting the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. Central. The team arrived in Texas just before 1 a.m. this morning and will have a bit of extra time to prepare, due to the late start necessitated by ESPN adding the game to its schedule. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3 FM begins at 8.