Lonzo Ball drives against D'Angelo Russell

Postgame wrap: Timberwolves 139, Pelicans 134

Timberwolves (18-42), Pelicans (26-35)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 03, 2020

New Orleans’ in-season turnaround has featured significantly improved defensive performance and a knack for consistently beating opponents with losing records. Upset-minded Minnesota made sure neither of those took place Tuesday, racking up big offensive numbers after a modest-scoring opening quarter.

After trailing 31-28 through a period, the Timberwolves managed to pile up 111 points over the final 36 minutes, handing the Pelicans a damaging loss in their pursuit of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. New Orleans dropped to four games behind No. 8 Memphis, heading into a Wednesday back-to-back at Dallas.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

D’Angelo Russell sank two free throws with 6 seconds left, giving the Timberwolves a two-possession margin at 139-134. It was the second time this season that Russell (23 points) led a different Western Conference team to a victory over New Orleans, having done the same with Golden State on Dec. 20.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday finished with a triple-double (27 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) , part of a very efficient offensive performance by New Orleans, with all five starters making more than half of their shots from the field. Holiday shot 10/16 from the field, including 8/10 from two-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

15: New Orleans turnovers, leading to 20 Minnesota points.

14/34: Minnesota three-point shooting, or 41 percent.

#PLUSMINUSGOINGUPONATUESDAY

For all 12 Tuesday games throughout New Orleans’ regular season, we’ll be selecting a Pelicans player we think will have the best plus-minus on the stat sheet that night. Daniel Sallerson selected Brandon Ingram, while Jim Eichenhofer picked Derrick Favors. In a fan poll among four other candidates, Lonzo Ball was chosen. The winner of the ninth plus-minus contest was the fans, making the season standings Daniel 5, Fans 3, Jim 1. Sallerson and Eichenhofer are not allowed to select the same player more than once in Weeks 1-6 or 7-12.

Recent winners

Feb. 11 vs. Portland, Daniel – Zion Williamson (Jim: JJ Redick; Fans: Lonzo Ball)

Feb. 25 at Los Angeles Lakers, Daniel – Jrue Holiday (Jim: Zion Williamson; Fans: Lonzo Ball)

Remaining games

March 24 vs. Memphis

March 31 at Atlanta

April 7 vs. Charlotte

Game 61: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves 3/3/20

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 26 vs. Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball tallied 26 points in the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.
Mar 3, 2020  |  01:57
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Jrue Holiday notches a triple-double with 27 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in New Orleans' loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Zion Williamson puts up 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals in New Orleans' loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday jam

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday collects the pass in the lane and goes up for the jam.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram heats up for 16 points in the 3rd Quarter

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram pours in 16 points in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:01
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram backs down the defense

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram posts up and backs down the defense for the score and 1.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram fast break jam

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets up for the fast break jam.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:16
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson strong slam

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dribbles through the defense for the strong slam.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram hits Josh Hart down the lane

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram threads the needle to Josh Hart on the drive down the lane.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes strong to the rim, picking up the bucket and-1.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Josh Hart oop to Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart throws up the alley-oop for Zion Williamson on the fast break.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Jrue Holiday spin moves

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spins around the defense and banks it home.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:21
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram jam

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the rim for the jam.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:00
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson on the fast break

March 03, 2020: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Zion Williamson
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:18
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Brandon Ingram steal and score

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram picks off the pass and races down the floor for the bucket.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:11
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights: Zion Williamson second chance slam

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects the miss and goes up strong for the second chance slam.
Mar 3, 2020  |  00:16
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 3-3-2020

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram previews tonight's home match-up vs the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
Mar 3, 2020  |  02:25
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-3-2020

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday previews tonight's home match-up vs the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2020.
Mar 3, 2020  |  04:10
