Postgame wrap: Timberwolves 139, Pelicans 134

New Orleans’ in-season turnaround has featured significantly improved defensive performance and a knack for consistently beating opponents with losing records. Upset-minded Minnesota made sure neither of those took place Tuesday, racking up big offensive numbers after a modest-scoring opening quarter.

After trailing 31-28 through a period, the Timberwolves managed to pile up 111 points over the final 36 minutes, handing the Pelicans a damaging loss in their pursuit of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. New Orleans dropped to four games behind No. 8 Memphis, heading into a Wednesday back-to-back at Dallas.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

D’Angelo Russell sank two free throws with 6 seconds left, giving the Timberwolves a two-possession margin at 139-134. It was the second time this season that Russell (23 points) led a different Western Conference team to a victory over New Orleans, having done the same with Golden State on Dec. 20.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday finished with a triple-double (27 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) , part of a very efficient offensive performance by New Orleans, with all five starters making more than half of their shots from the field. Holiday shot 10/16 from the field, including 8/10 from two-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

15: New Orleans turnovers, leading to 20 Minnesota points.

14/34: Minnesota three-point shooting, or 41 percent.

#PLUSMINUSGOINGUPONATUESDAY

