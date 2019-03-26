Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 26, 2019

1) New Orleans (31-44) plays the second game of a five-game homestand Tuesday, hosting Atlanta (26-48) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

2) New Orleans Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson made it clear Monday that the team is not, and will not be, for sale.



3) Pelicans team president Dennis Lauscha gave an update on the ongoing GM search.

4) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring guest Will Guillory of The Athletic.



5) The Pelicans rank No. 24 in NBA.com’s power rankings this week, with John Schuhmann noting that the “lineup of Elfrid Payton, Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore, Julius Randle and (Anthony) Davis has scored 125.8 points per 100 possessions, the second-best mark among 117 lineups that have played at least 100 minutes together.”