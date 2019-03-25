Will Guillory on the Blue Report presented by SeatGeek: March 25, 2019
Today's Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek is hosted by Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer as they sit down with Pelicans beat writer for The Athletic, Will Guillory. The trio discussed the remainder of the season, the rest protocol in the NBA, and the playoff picture of the Western and Eastern conference.
- 00:00 - March Madness talk
- 08:15 - Objective of the last seven games
- 12:30 - Adjustment of Dairis Bertans
- 14:15 - Rest protocol in NBA
- 21:23 - NBA Lottery
- 28:02 - Eastern and Western Conference playoff picture