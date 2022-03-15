Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 15, 2022

1) The three Western Conference teams closest to New Orleans (28-40) in the standings all lost Monday night, with the Lakers (29-39) falling to Toronto, Karl Anthony-Towns’ monster performance helping Minnesota beat San Antonio (26-43), while Portland (26-41) lost in Atlanta.

2) None of those three squads is in action Tuesday, which means the Pelicans have a chance to reduce their one-game gap on the Lakers, while expanding their lead for the No. 10 spot over the Trail Blazers and Spurs. New Orleans hosts Phoenix at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



