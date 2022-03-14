CJ McCollum questionable for Tuesday game vs. Suns

CJ McCollum has missed the past two games after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but the guard was upgraded to questionable on Monday’s list submitted to the league. New Orleans hosts Phoenix on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports, NBA TV, 100.3 FM)

Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) remains out for New Orleans. Also out are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Phoenix, Chris Paul (thumb) is out for an extended period, as have been Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Dario Saric (knee). Cameron Johnson (quad) was sidelined for Sunday’s win over the Lakers.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

PHOENIX (54-14, 1ST IN WEST)

Sunday win vs. LA Lakers

Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

NEW ORLEANS (28-40, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday win vs. Houston

Devonte’ Graham, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 2: at Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100

Jan. 4: Phoenix 123, at New Orleans 110

Feb. 25: New Orleans 117, at Phoenix 102

March 15: at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

ALL-TIME SERIES

Phoenix 35-32 (Pelicans won last 1)