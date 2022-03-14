Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans ‘hopeful’ for CJ McCollum return soon

CJ McCollum was performing at an elite level through his first dozen games with New Orleans, averaging 27.1 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Almost nothing has come easily in the Big Easy this season for the Pelicans, however, including a 1-12 start and the team being forced to battle through key injuries. The nine-year NBA veteran entered the league’s health and safety protocols Thursday, sidelined for weekend home games vs. Charlotte and Houston.

With only 14 games remaining and New Orleans (28-40) vying for a play-in spot, the Pelicans hope to see McCollum be cleared as soon as possible. Asked after today’s practice whether McCollum might potentially be available Tuesday vs. Phoenix, first-year head coach Willie Green responded, “We’re hopeful. We’ll see how it goes. He’s got to get a couple negative (Covid) tests, but he’s progressing. So we’re hopeful.”

If McCollum isn’t in uniform Tuesday, the team’s next game isn’t until Friday at San Antonio. That could be pivotal in the West postseason race, with the Spurs (26-42) just two games behind the Pelicans in the standings. San Antonio holds a 2-0 series edge on New Orleans.

Other notes from Monday’s practice:

At this point, Pelicans players are some combination of amazed but also not surprised – because they’ve seen it plenty of times – when third-year big Jaxson Hayes adds to his highlight reel with another dunk. Hayes’ top slam from Sunday’s win came on a fast break, where he put the ball between his legs in the air, then threw down a dunk.

“I taught him that,” joked center Jonas Valanciunas, who plays such a consistently earthbound offensive game that he sometimes doesn’t jump at all when he shoots. “We’ve been working a lot on that and finally, he pulled it off.”

Asked by a writer when Valanciunas is going to do a between-the-legs dunk on a fast break similar to Hayes’ slam, Valanciunas grinned and replied, “Maybe in the next life.”

When it was relayed to reserve center Willy Hernangomez that Valanciunas had brought up teaching Hayes some of Hayes’ dunks, Hernangomez looked incredulous. After being jokingly asked if he’s seen Valanciunas and Hayes on the practice court working on dunks together, Hernangomez responded, “Jonas? Definitely not. Maybe (Valanciunas could teach Hayes) floaters or touch (around the basket). Jonas is the clear example of no athleticism – (he has) even less than me! So no.”